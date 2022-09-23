Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Cut by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,910,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,012.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SCHH stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.