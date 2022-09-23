Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

