Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,306 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RHS Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,396. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77.

