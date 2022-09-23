Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 262.50 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.16). 115,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 303,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.15).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £673.25 million and a PE ratio of 4,302.38.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,474 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £6,457.14 ($7,802.25).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

