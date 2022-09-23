Scanetchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (SWC)

Scanetchain (SWC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Scanetchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scanetchain has a total market cap of $3,174.19 and $3.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scanetchain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,925.36 or 1.00107137 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00059390 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006040 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00067225 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00078731 BTC.

About Scanetchain

Scanetchain (CRYPTO:SWC) is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news.

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

