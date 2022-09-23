Samuel C. Wilson Sells 2,875 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $12,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 567,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

8X8 Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EGHT opened at $3.66 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 409.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1,959.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 746,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 710,713 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

