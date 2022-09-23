Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $160.13

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.13 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 160.45 ($1.94). Saga shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 138,446 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.88. The company has a market cap of £200.26 million and a PE ratio of -7.10.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

