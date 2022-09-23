SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $132,708.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $880,705.95 and approximately $132,708.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.00599472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00258035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00052510 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,553,096,633,449 coins. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

