SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $0.65 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00091934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00075905 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,189,535 coins and its circulating supply is 4,162,366 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

