Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $250.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNY. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.06.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $202.71 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.17 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

