Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $377.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

