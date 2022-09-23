Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 2,414 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

VWO stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

