Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,730 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

