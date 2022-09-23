Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

