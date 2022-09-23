Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $892,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after buying an additional 281,195 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,840,000 after acquiring an additional 483,486 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

