Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $644,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in McDonald’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 584,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $156,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $247.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.22 and its 200-day moving average is $249.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

