Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $267,000 Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.01 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.