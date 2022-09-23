Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after buying an additional 387,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,139 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $44.66 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.