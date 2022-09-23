Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Intel were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.