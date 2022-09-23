Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 880 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. CWM LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

HMC traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,335. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

