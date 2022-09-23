Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $77,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after buying an additional 551,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $82.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

