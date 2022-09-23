Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 10,832 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 822.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

VEEV traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.58. 11,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.13. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

