Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $77.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $77,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

