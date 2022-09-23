Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1,382.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Landstar System worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.89. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

