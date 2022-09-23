Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $60,695,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $58,800,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $54,316,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $221.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.