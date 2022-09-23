Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.13% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

FEZ traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

