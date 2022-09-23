Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) PT Lowered to $7.00

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RMNI opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $402.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 96.56% and a net margin of 19.08%. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $58,293.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,834.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $36,530.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,864.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $58,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,155 shares in the company, valued at $409,834.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,748 shares of company stock valued at $139,643. 44.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 95,653 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

