RHS Financial LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RHS Financial LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $116.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

