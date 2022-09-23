RHS Financial LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.66. 32,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,048. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.09.

