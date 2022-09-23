RHS Financial LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,321 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 80,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 106,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,665. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62.

