REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE REX opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.