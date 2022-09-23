Revolution Populi Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $17,274.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi’s launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revolution Populi is revolutionpopuli.com.

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

