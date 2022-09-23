Reviewing White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Rating) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for White Fox Ventures and 22nd Century Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A 22nd Century Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

22nd Century Group has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 516.26%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

White Fox Ventures has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares White Fox Ventures and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group -111.52% -51.39% -44.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares White Fox Ventures and 22nd Century Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group $30.95 million 6.90 -$32.61 million ($0.26) -3.82

White Fox Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 22nd Century Group.

Summary

22nd Century Group beats White Fox Ventures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About White Fox Ventures

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company has collaboration with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for exceptional cannabinoid profiles and other superior agronomic traits for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

