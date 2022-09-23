Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

RTX stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

