Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. 8,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $276.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93.
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
