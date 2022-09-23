Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. 8,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $276.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Further Reading

