QuarkChain (QKC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.88 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $89.66 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 6,734,729,410 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

