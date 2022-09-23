Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.87

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $631.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

