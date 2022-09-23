QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $119.72. The company had a trading volume of 115,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,391. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

