Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Quadrise Fuels International Price Performance

LON QFI opened at GBX 1.22 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.09. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.47 ($0.05).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andy Morrison purchased 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,458.19).

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

