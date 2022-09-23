Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Juniper Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

JNPR opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 872,180 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $24,304,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

