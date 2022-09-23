Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) versus Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Critical Review

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) and Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A -$75.97 million N/A N/A Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 24.60 -$9.30 million ($1.23) -0.29

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.6% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Oncology N/A -53.76% -37.34% Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -162.43% -108.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pyxis Oncology and Vallon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Oncology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 963.83%. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,223.18%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pyxis Oncology.

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals beats Pyxis Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Oncology



Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors. The company's antibody drug conjugate (ADC) product candidates comprise of PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC to treat NSCLC, breast cancer, and other solid tumors; PYX-202, an investigational novel ADC for treatment of SCLC, soft tissue sarcoma, and other solid tumors; and PYX-203, an investigational ADC for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myeloid dysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals



Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The company is also developing ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

