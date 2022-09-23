PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of PVH traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $48.04. 16,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. PVH has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

