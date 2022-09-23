Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.50

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $6.53. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 3,791 shares changing hands.

Psychemedics Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Psychemedics

Psychemedics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Psychemedics stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Psychemedics Co. ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.40% of Psychemedics worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.