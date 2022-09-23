Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.97

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Proto Labs Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $996.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1,108.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

