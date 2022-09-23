Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,706,000 after buying an additional 186,080 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

