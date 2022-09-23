Project TXA (TXA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002581 BTC on exchanges. Project TXA has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $622,000.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,943.21 or 0.99905881 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059436 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00067151 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00078052 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA (CRYPTO:TXA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,286,153 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Project TXA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TXA Ecosystem Project is a global decentralized project to build a new settlement layer that any exchange platform can use to support its settlement. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

