Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 33,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 85,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prenetics Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global Limited ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.80% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.