Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 33,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 85,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Prenetics Global Trading Down 6.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prenetics Global Company Profile
Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prenetics Global (PRE)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.