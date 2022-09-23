Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

