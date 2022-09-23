Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 545 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 384,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,254 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.67. The company had a trading volume of 175,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,863. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

