PRCY Coin (PRCY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $146,843.00

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010954 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About PRCY Coin
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PRCY Coin Coin Trading
